Lion in Field

Lion in Field blend color digital painting watercolor lion
Experimenting with digital painting tools. Credit to the photographer of the original image. Her name is Maggy Mayer, an amazing wild life photographer who focuses on Africa. Love her images.
http://www.maggymeyer-wildlifephotography.com/

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
