ridjam

Robot Ninja Game Mascot - Coloring

ridjam
ridjam
  • Save
Robot Ninja Game Mascot - Coloring mobile mascot character game fantasy sci-fi cartoon ninja vector cyborg android robot
Download color palette

My game player for game assets project ^_^

Step 3: Coloring, Remove Stroke, Add fill with Linked Offset and Darker the fill.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
ridjam
ridjam

More by ridjam

View profile
    • Like