40 Ways to Stay Creative Poster

PURCHASE HERE: https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/235211759/40-ways-to-stay-creative-a3-poster?ref=shop_home_active_1

Introducing the Number #1 Poster for Designers and Creative Professionals!

"40 Ways to Stay Creative" is an infographic poster printed here in Great Britain on A3 250gsm Silk Paper. With a smooth finish it really makes the perfect addition to any design studio, photography studio or creative workplace!

The size of the poster is A3, aka: 297 x 420mm or 29.7cm x 42cm

The poster is sent in a secure and branded Layerform Postal Tube, and we can guarantee (apart from Sundays) that the day you order your item is the day it will be packaged and dispatched.

For those who are more curious, the "40 Ways to Stay Creative" as seen on this poster are as follows:

1. Create an inspiration Board

2. Get out more!

3. Sketch More

4. Experiment!

5. Socialize

6. Keep up with trends

7. Learn a new skill!

8. Read Books!

9. Use Sticky notes

10. Break your routine!

11. Be around creative people!

12. Spy on the competition

13. Visit Exhibitions

14. Collaborate with others

15. Travel!

16. Get a new hobby

17. Challenge yourself!

18. Make lists!.

19. Meditate

20. Get feedback from peers

21. Listen to music

22. Watch films

23. Take risks!

24. Write stuff down

25. Declutter your workspace

26. Love what you do

27. Finish projects!

28. Visit museums and galleries

29. Keep a dream diary

30. Have sex!

31. Take naps

32. Watch motivational speeches

33. Go to the theatre

34. Practice!

35. Eat different cuisine

36. Stop comparing yourself to others

37. Question things!

38. Turn off distractions

39. Let go of fear

40. Be curious

So there we have it! I really hope you like the look of this poster! Its a great addition to any creative's workspace, and will constantly keep you inspired!

Thank you,

Eddy @ Layerform.com