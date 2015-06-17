40 Ways to Stay Creative Poster

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
PURCHASE HERE: https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/235211759/40-ways-to-stay-creative-a3-poster?ref=shop_home_active_1
Introducing the Number #1 Poster for Designers and Creative Professionals!
"40 Ways to Stay Creative" is an infographic poster printed here in Great Britain on A3 250gsm Silk Paper. With a smooth finish it really makes the perfect addition to any design studio, photography studio or creative workplace!
The size of the poster is A3, aka: 297 x 420mm or 29.7cm x 42cm
The poster is sent in a secure and branded Layerform Postal Tube, and we can guarantee (apart from Sundays) that the day you order your item is the day it will be packaged and dispatched.
For those who are more curious, the "40 Ways to Stay Creative" as seen on this poster are as follows:
1. Create an inspiration Board
2. Get out more!
3. Sketch More
4. Experiment!
5. Socialize
6. Keep up with trends
7. Learn a new skill!
8. Read Books!
9. Use Sticky notes
10. Break your routine!
11. Be around creative people!
12. Spy on the competition
13. Visit Exhibitions
14. Collaborate with others
15. Travel!
16. Get a new hobby
17. Challenge yourself!
18. Make lists!.
19. Meditate
20. Get feedback from peers
21. Listen to music
22. Watch films
23. Take risks!
24. Write stuff down
25. Declutter your workspace
26. Love what you do
27. Finish projects!
28. Visit museums and galleries
29. Keep a dream diary
30. Have sex!
31. Take naps
32. Watch motivational speeches
33. Go to the theatre
34. Practice!
35. Eat different cuisine
36. Stop comparing yourself to others
37. Question things!
38. Turn off distractions
39. Let go of fear
40. Be curious
So there we have it! I really hope you like the look of this poster! Its a great addition to any creative's workspace, and will constantly keep you inspired!
Thank you,
Eddy @ Layerform.com