Sandeep Gajula

Minimal Stocks App Concept

Sandeep Gajula
Sandeep Gajula
  • Save
Minimal Stocks App Concept ios9 trading stock market finance keynote gif ui animation ui animation ios minimal stocks
Download color palette

Here's a little animation I made on Keynote for a minimal stocks app i've been designing in my free time.

I always felt that most financial apps were really intense when they don't need to be. Thought it would be a nice challenge to try and design a really minimal app for stocks.

Still a WIP, will upload more soon. -- Would love to hear what you think.

Sandeep Gajula
Sandeep Gajula

More by Sandeep Gajula

View profile
    • Like