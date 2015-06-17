Minimal Stocks App Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Here's a little animation I made on Keynote for a minimal stocks app i've been designing in my free time.
I always felt that most financial apps were really intense when they don't need to be. Thought it would be a nice challenge to try and design a really minimal app for stocks.
Still a WIP, will upload more soon.
Would love to hear what you think.