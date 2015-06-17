James Genchi

Enhanced Mobile Banking Privacy Concept: Balance Shield

What would happen if you crossed mobile banking with Snapchat? Here's a enhanced mobile banking privacy concept I've been working on: http://blog.jamesgenchi.co.uk/enhanced-mobile-banking-privacy-concept-balance-shield/ - Thanks for the invite @Sam Berson!!

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
