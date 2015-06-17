Georgette Keough

Photo App Onboarding

Georgette Keough
Georgette Keough
  • Save
Photo App Onboarding ui
Download color palette

Onboarding screen for a photo app design that I have been working on.

UI Design, photography

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Georgette Keough
Georgette Keough

More by Georgette Keough

View profile
    • Like