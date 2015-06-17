Hotpin

4th July/Independence Day Flyer Template

Hotpin
Hotpin
  • Save
4th July/Independence Day Flyer Template poster party flyer memorial day july 4th independence day flyer independence day flag day event bbq american advertising 4th of july
Download color palette

4th July/Independence Day Flyer Template is very modern psd (photoshop) flyer that will give the perfect promotion for your upcoming 4th of July, Memorial day or Flag day event! All elements are in separate layers and all text is editable!
3 PSD files - 4"x6" with 0.25" bleed

AVAILABLE HERE: http://crtv.mk/t09qm

Hotpin
Hotpin

More by Hotpin

View profile
    • Like