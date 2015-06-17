Brethren Design Co

Sweet Summer Treat

Brethren Design Co
Brethren Design Co
Hire Me
  • Save
Sweet Summer Treat treats sweets fun whimsical popsicle summer reject illustration vector
Download color palette

Lil' treat I illustrated for a project. Ended up not going this direction, still edible though.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Brethren Design Co
Brethren Design Co
We create & collaborate with bold brands.
Hire Me

More by Brethren Design Co

View profile
    • Like