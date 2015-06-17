Cameron Winchester

Follow Through

Follow Through motion design animation gif
I'm working through some motion design exercises based on the 12 basic principles of animation developed by some old guys from Walt Disney Studios in the 1930s.

https://vimeo.com/93206523

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
