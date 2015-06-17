Kat Marshello

Newsletter Artwork

Kat Marshello
Kat Marshello
  • Save
Newsletter Artwork icons plant based branding vegan typography food cooking veggies illustration foodie hand drawn fettle vegan
Download color palette

Newsletter artwork explorations for Fettle Vegan, a plant-based food & lifestyle blog.

Katmarshello fettlevegan logoconcepts
Rebound of
Fettle Vegan Unused Concepts
By Kat Marshello
Kat Marshello
Kat Marshello

More by Kat Marshello

View profile
    • Like