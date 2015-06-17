Jonny Mowat

Space Logo

Space Logo communicate colour texture logo
Accidentally stumbled across the colours in this logo variation. Literally a pure accident. Clicked the wrong layer blend mode. Ha. The best.

For the 'Contact' page for my new website.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
