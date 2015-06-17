Federica Fragapane

The catalogue of the extinct species

The catalogue of the extinct species dataviz illustration blue circle grey chart diagram data infographic information data visualization
Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/27102087/The-catalogue-of-the-extinct-species-La-Lettura
Artwork for Visual Data, the column on "La Lettura", the cultural supplement on the Sunday edition of "Corriere Della Sera".

