Federica Fragapane

Intermediate draft for Wired Italia

Federica Fragapane
Federica Fragapane
Hire Me
  • Save
Intermediate draft for Wired Italia graph flows illustration gephi chart diagram relations network data infographic information data visualization
Download color palette
Federica Fragapane
Federica Fragapane
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Federica Fragapane

View profile
    • Like