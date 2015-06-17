Diogo Dantas

New Portfolio

New Portfolio layout grid brand web-design update freelance design portfolio
Hello guys

I'm here to announce my biggest portfolio update.

My new portfolio is online and you can see it here http://diogodantas.com

If you find some detail that is not fixed please, just email me to imdiogodantas@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
