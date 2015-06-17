QhueCreative

Sun. Sail. Saved.

wheel ship beach sun cross line sail church logo logo design identity branding logo
Unused church logo. Found it while looking for something else today.

What is your process for organizing unused marks?
Don't want to forget about the gems.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
