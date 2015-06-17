Abby Orlando Sweet

Kansas City WIP

Abby Orlando Sweet
Abby Orlando Sweet
  • Save
Kansas City WIP lettering design type typography kansas city
Download color palette

I like it... but anyone else feel like 'City' is smooshed? That's the technical term BTW. I measured, and it matches up well with the others but I keep feeling like it's not quite right.

Open to critique.

1ef5933fa282150c8a9933cf0ab52ee3
Rebound of
Kansas [City] WIP
By Abby Orlando Sweet
View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Abby Orlando Sweet
Abby Orlando Sweet

More by Abby Orlando Sweet

View profile
    • Like