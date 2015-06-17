Dale-Anthony

helloBRSTL

Dale-Anthony
Dale-Anthony
  • Save
helloBRSTL minimal branding logo hellobrstl bristol
Download color palette

New logo design for the upcoming helloBRSTL relaunch. I'm not going to win any awards for creativity here, but it's simple which is exactly what I was aiming for

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Dale-Anthony
Dale-Anthony

More by Dale-Anthony

View profile
    • Like