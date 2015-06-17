Chris Coker

Still Looking

Still Looking creep see look spy illustration icon binoculars
Binoculars are like ... telephones for your eyes.

Big ups to Principal Putnam - he stays killin the game.

[2x for lens magnification]

Rebound of
VS Binoculars
By Ryan Putnam
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
