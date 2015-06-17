Christophe F. Batista

Fleksy logo

Christophe F. Batista
Christophe F. Batista
  • Save
Fleksy logo keyboard rebranding logo fleksy
Download color palette

The winning Fleksy logo I designed few weeks ago for the Fleksy design contest.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Christophe F. Batista
Christophe F. Batista

More by Christophe F. Batista

View profile
    • Like