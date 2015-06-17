Mark Lester Jarmin

LOL Ape

Mark Lester Jarmin
Mark Lester Jarmin
Hire Me
  • Save
LOL Ape cartoon identity vector mascot character design cartoon logo mascot design
Download color palette

Cartoon Logo and Mascot Design Identity for a League of Legends gaming community.

Mark Lester Jarmin
Mark Lester Jarmin
I design remarkable mascots that help small brands grow big
Hire Me

More by Mark Lester Jarmin

View profile
    • Like