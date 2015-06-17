Synthesis Exhibition Logo

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Synthesis was the design exhibition from final year Visual Communication students of 2015.
I was delighted to be a part of the branding team where I got to animate the logo reveal which projected to guests on the opening night of the exhibition. The full clip can be seen here :) https://www.facebook.com/SynthesisExhib/videos/1581306702145249/?fref=nf
Thanks for looking!