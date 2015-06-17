Jess Bruggink

June, Alexandrite

June, Alexandrite crystal gem stone gem teal purple gold watercolor alexandrite june birthstone
I painted a series of abstract raw birthstones. First up is June's stone: Alexandrite.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
