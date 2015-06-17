Allison Perlis

Feel the 'Bern

Feel the 'Bern halftone politics bernie sanders
Work's a little slow this week so I made a sketch. Feeling very into old monster movie styles at the moment.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
