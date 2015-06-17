Wildcat Echo

Animated Rocking Horse

Wildcat Echo
Wildcat Echo
  • Save
Animated Rocking Horse mess paint illustration brand
Download color palette

Messing around with a first draft animation to see if our clients like this direction. A little herky-jerky but we see a lot of opportunity here!

This was us still
Rebound of
This Was Us
By Wildcat Echo
View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Wildcat Echo
Wildcat Echo

More by Wildcat Echo

View profile
    • Like