Peppy Hare - Star Fox

Peppy Hare - Star Fox minimal flat character bunny vector illustration nintendo star fox 64 starfox
Do a Barrel Roll!

Since Star Fox Zero got announced recently at E3 I thought I'd create the Star Fox 64 team members. Going to try making Slippy, Falco, and Fox next!

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
