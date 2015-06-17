Abby Orlando Sweet

Kansas [City] WIP

Abby Orlando Sweet
Abby Orlando Sweet
  • Save
Kansas [City] WIP lettering design type typography kansas city
Download color palette

I've been working off and on with my rival St. Louis design, and I feel decent about the first half... struggling a lot on the 'City' part. I think I'm getting in my head a bit more than normal. MUST PUSH THROUGH.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Abby Orlando Sweet
Abby Orlando Sweet

More by Abby Orlando Sweet

View profile
    • Like