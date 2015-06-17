Anova mobile wireframes

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Anova Website Wireframes — For more than 40 years, they have been an innovator of site furnishings. Anova continues to push the envelope on total value, from design to manufacturing.
The wireframing stage in our process helps us develop and deliver visual content (ideas) in a concise way where we focus on typographic harmony and layout solutions. In this process, we color types of content based on their purpose. Blue is for branded content; Red is for actions (buttons/pullouts); Light green is for navigation; Purple is for social media.