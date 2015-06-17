Javier Esquivel

Photoshop Icon [WIP]

Javier Esquivel
Javier Esquivel
  • Save
Photoshop Icon [WIP] ps wip cc 2015 photoshop icons adobe icon
Download color palette

Working on some Adobe Icons…
Which style do you prefer?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Javier Esquivel
Javier Esquivel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Javier Esquivel

View profile
    • Like