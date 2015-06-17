Ruth Munro

Locally sourced food editorial

Locally sourced food editorial salad mussels magazine brooklyn newyork local foodie food illustration editorial
An editorial illustration accompanying a review of a restaurant in New York that sources all of their food in their close area

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
