Chet Phillips

Kaiju Baseball Cloisonne Pin

Chet Phillips
Chet Phillips
  • Save
Kaiju Baseball Cloisonne Pin monster illustration art jewelry chet phillips pin cloisonné baseball kaiju
Download color palette

Kaiju Baseball cloisonné pin. More info: http://tiny.cc/dhuizx

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Chet Phillips
Chet Phillips

More by Chet Phillips

View profile
    • Like