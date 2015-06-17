Matija B.

Geometry Bird

Matija B.
Matija B.
  • Save
Geometry Bird swallow pigeon media line hawk dove logo designer fly blue vector logo bird
Download color palette

Buy this logo here

97115f6a5557cf5d28e3736a0cf6d2d7
Rebound of
Geometry Bird
By Matija B.
View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Matija B.
Matija B.

More by Matija B.

View profile
    • Like