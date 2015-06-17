Nick Paradise

Voice

Nick Paradise
Nick Paradise
  • Save
Voice sketch and tune cinema 4d after effects groceries sandwich globe gif animation
Download color palette

A few segments from the animation we just finished for the United Way.
Watch it here: https://vimeo.com/130582093

Used a combination of After Effects stroke effects and Cinema 4D Sketch and Tune.

Nick Paradise
Nick Paradise

More by Nick Paradise

View profile
    • Like