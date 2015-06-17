Jax Berndt

Redwing Boots

texture leather workbooks motorcycle moto shoes shoelace boots redwing
More little detail work for HOG Mag's event foldout spread. Featuring Redwing boots, a classic American brand.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
