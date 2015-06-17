Rosetta Type Foundry

Skolar Vietnamese

Skolar includes support for Vietnamese in all weights (both Latin Pro and PE). The Vietnamese was developed by David Březina and Ben Mitchell with consultancy from Vietnamese type specialist Pham Đam Ca, and it was kindly supported by the monks from the Sutta Central project.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
    Like