Getting started is a tough task, I always showed my work just to delete it days later. Never good enough, never proud enough to see improvements by leaving the work around to be seen.

I’ll start with my personal branding. Diccce is my online persona, my future portfolio and blog.

The bear claw is the coat of arms of my birthplace. I created this one by only using circle shapes.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
