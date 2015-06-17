aronwithamissinga

“Ladies and Gentlemen… The Beatles!” ad

Rejected concept from a general awareness ad campaign to promote a Beatles’ exhibit at the LBJ Presidential Library. The client approved the ad, but it was ultimately rejected by a third party (apparently LBJ was not the fifth Beatle?).

This campaign is the good example of working on a creative ad campaign under extremely limiting constraints—there were a total of 5 images to work from (which required a copyright line if used), there was a lot of body copy, and the print ad size itself is very small.

