“Ladies and Gentlemen… The Beatles!” ad

Rejected concept from a general awareness ad campaign to promote a Beatles’ exhibit at the LBJ Presidential Library. The client approved the ad, but it was ultimately rejected by a third party (apparently LBJ was not the fifth Beatle?).
This campaign is the good example of working on a creative ad campaign under extremely limiting constraints—there were a total of 5 images to work from (which required a copyright line if used), there was a lot of body copy, and the print ad size itself is very small.