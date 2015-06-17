Olle Goto

Bureaucracy Monster

Olle Goto
Olle Goto
  • Save
Bureaucracy Monster drawing newspaper illustration monster
Download color palette

Made for a swedish farming newspaper. Illustration for an article about the all the rules and regulations farmers have to fight on a daily basis.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Olle Goto
Olle Goto

More by Olle Goto

View profile
    • Like