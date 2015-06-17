Lauren Dickens

KKDW Flag

KKDW Flag chain stitching flag logo design woodworking kkdw
I recently had the pleasure of working on a bit of a refresh for my very talented friend Kathryn Kelly DeWitt. She makes incredible wood and steel furniture using traditional joinery methods(no ugly nails or staples).

The flag uses hand-dyed canvas from Folk Fibers, and was chainstitched by Ft.Lonesome right here in Austin, TX. Holy moly!

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
