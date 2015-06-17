🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I recently had the pleasure of working on a bit of a refresh for my very talented friend Kathryn Kelly DeWitt. She makes incredible wood and steel furniture using traditional joinery methods(no ugly nails or staples).
The flag uses hand-dyed canvas from Folk Fibers, and was chainstitched by Ft.Lonesome right here in Austin, TX. Holy moly!