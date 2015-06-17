Ricardo Nask

Jon Snow - Digital Painting

Ricardo Nask
Ricardo Nask
  • Save
Jon Snow - Digital Painting watc knight winterfell stark hbo game of thrones got realistic illustration photoshop painting digital
Download color palette

This is a fanart i made to say "goodbye" to this really good Character.

Full Version: http://goo.gl/QmAv8C

@2x

Ricardo Nask
Ricardo Nask

More by Ricardo Nask

View profile
    • Like