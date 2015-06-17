Justin van Oel

JobSwift Redesign

While JobSwift is already far ahead in design and functionality to other Dutch freelance platforms we're working on a redesign for JobSwift's website. This Dutch freelance platform grew more than 500% this year already. 2015 will be the year where we do a redesign of the website and webapp and we will be adding a lot more functionalities to make the experience even more awesome.
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
