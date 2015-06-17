JobSwift Redesign

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
While JobSwift is already far ahead in design and functionality to other Dutch freelance platforms we're working on a redesign for JobSwift's website. This Dutch freelance platform grew more than 500% this year already. 2015 will be the year where we do a redesign of the website and webapp and we will be adding a lot more functionalities to make the experience even more awesome.
JobSwift.nl