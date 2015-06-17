Matt Reed

Improved Twitter Intro

Working on some freelance work for Twitter. They've contracted me to do a new animation for all of their mobile apps and this is the WIP. If you look close you'll see the subtle wing flapping sequence throughout his graceful attempt to fly.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
