Process crop –– Franklin Street Works fundraiser logo

Process crop –– Franklin Street Works fundraiser logo typographic type graphic event identity process logo
I'm working on a logo for a contemporary art center's annual fundraising gala. This year's event touches on some concepts from fluxus and the title references a disco beat (Four-on-the-Floor), so I'm testing out some typographic representations of these elements.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
