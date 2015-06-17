Treehouse is Hiring for Motion

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
First, huge props to @Jake Kemper for the motion on this shot, and @Mat Helme for the illustration.
Now, on to the real biz. Treehouse's motion team is growing! We're looking for a motion designer to join our team and help assist with the various motion needs we have throughout the company.
Not gonna lie... four day work week (for reals... we don't work Fridays), plus tons of PTO, free lunch... the benefits are killer. Plus! You'll get to be a part of a team that is dedicated to providing the highest-quality, most affordable education available in the tech industry. We really truly are committed to making peoples lives better.
If you think you'd be a good fit, apply soon. Position won't be around for long!
--
Not following @Treehouse on Dribble yet? Get after it!
Press that L! Show some <3!