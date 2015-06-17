Treehouse is Hiring for Motion

First, huge props to @Jake Kemper for the motion on this shot, and @Mat Helme for the illustration.

Now, on to the real biz. Treehouse's motion team is growing! We're looking for a motion designer to join our team and help assist with the various motion needs we have throughout the company.

Not gonna lie... four day work week (for reals... we don't work Fridays), plus tons of PTO, free lunch... the benefits are killer. Plus! You'll get to be a part of a team that is dedicated to providing the highest-quality, most affordable education available in the tech industry. We really truly are committed to making peoples lives better.

If you think you'd be a good fit, apply soon. Position won't be around for long!

