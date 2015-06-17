Daisy Dee

Princess Zelda and Sages

Princess Zelda and Sages art nouveau alphonse mucha stained glass princess zelda legend of zelda sage zelda illustration digital
Sages have been completed! Hooray!
Rauru, Nabooru, Darunia, Saria, Ruto, Impa, and Ganon (mostly) appropriated from the imagery in the Wind Waker stained glass windows. Medli and Makar were borrowed with permission from Joshua Biron's design (http://society6.com/joshuabiron) and Midna was just me trying to come up with a good transition between green and ochre and settling on the twilight princess being a cute stained glass to create.

Now onwards to completing the linework and starting on color.

