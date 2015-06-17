Elaine Chow

Appliance Icons (v1 vs v2)

Appliance Icons (v1 vs v2) icons
Living with seven roommates poses some unique challenges. I took the time to make icons for cupboards around the kitchen so people can find what they are looking for.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
