Alejandro Cámara

UMH Cards

Alejandro Cámara
Alejandro Cámara
  • Save
UMH Cards framerjs app iphone framer
Download color palette

Playing around with Framer this afternoon.
Inspired by stripe's dashboard for iPhone https://stripe.com/dashboard/iphone

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Alejandro Cámara
Alejandro Cámara

More by Alejandro Cámara

View profile
    • Like