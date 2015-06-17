Tom Deal

NPR One Newsletter Campaign

NPR One Newsletter Campaign
I got a chance to work with some great folks a while back at Crush&Lovely and NPR. I designed and coded the email campaign for the NPROne app. It was an amazing experience and a fantastic app as well.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
