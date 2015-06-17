EJ Hassenfratz

Whack A Mole

EJ Hassenfratz
EJ Hassenfratz
  • Save
Whack A Mole squash mallet hammer mole whack a mole cinema 4d line art sketch and toon c4d
Download color palette

Playing with some squash & stretch in Cinema 4D & Sketch & Toon.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
EJ Hassenfratz
EJ Hassenfratz

More by EJ Hassenfratz

View profile
    • Like