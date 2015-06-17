Ian Mintz
Success!

Success! hands cufflinks deal handshake
More pieces of the video @Joe Mayo and I are working on. I'm looking forward to Joe's animation!

The final video is here: https://vimeo.com/134744302.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
