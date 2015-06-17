Chad Rogez

Global Strategy Logo

Chad Rogez
Chad Rogez
  • Save
Global Strategy Logo connecting outreach global branding identity church missions logo
Download color palette

The mission within this rebrand was to show the characteristics of connecting missionaries around the world. This organization chartered by Church of God has a global network of missionaries on every continent around the globe.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Chad Rogez
Chad Rogez

More by Chad Rogez

View profile
    • Like